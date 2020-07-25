New Delhi, July 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for students who are appearing for JEE Main and UPSC NDA/NA I Exam 2020. The NTA has open correction window for these examinations. The correction window will remain open till July 31, 2020. The changes can be made through the official website at nta.ac.in. The correction window will provide applicants with the opportunity to mention in their application whether they would be appearing for both JEE Main and UPSC NDA exam or not.

Candidates can visit official website- 'jeemain.nta.nic.in', and update the column "Whether appearing for N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020 being conducted by UPSC on 6 September 2020". No change request will be considered through email or fax. JEE Mains 2020: Eligibility Criteria For NIT Aspirants Relaxed, Norm to Score At Least 75% in Class 12 Exams Waived Off.

The National Testing Agency will conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from September 1 to September 6, 20202 and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) NDA and NA Examination (1), 2020 will be conducted on September 6, 2020.

The Correction window was earlier opened from July 4 to July 20. For more details, applicants can visit the official site of NTA. This time, the USPC is conducting NDA-NA in a single session due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

