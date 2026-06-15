UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: Union Public Service Commission To Announce Results at upsc.gov.in; Candidates Await Qualifying List for Civil Services Mains

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 shortly, with more than 5.49 lakh candidates awaiting the outcome. Although the Commission has not officially confirmed the result date or time, candidates will be able to download the qualifying list in PDF format from the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in once it is released, as reported by NDTV. The result will determine eligibility for the Civil Services Main Examination, scheduled to begin on August 21, 2026.

Result to Be Published in PDF Format

The UPSC Prelims result will be released as a PDF containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the examination. Candidates can check their status by downloading the PDF from the Commission's official website and searching for their roll number.

The Commission has not announced an official declaration date. However, based on previous years' trends, the result is widely expected to be released soon.

How Candidates Can Check the Result

Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website.

Open the Civil Services Examination (Preliminary) 2026 result link.

Download the PDF file.

Use the search function (Ctrl+F) to locate the roll number.

Save a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates who qualify will also be required to log in using their Universal Registration Number (URN) within the prescribed period and complete the post-result formalities for the Main Examination.

Mains Examination Scheduled From August 21

Candidates clearing the Preliminary Examination will become eligible to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination, which is scheduled to commence on August 21, 2026.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages—Preliminary, Main and Personality Test (Interview). The Preliminary Examination serves as a screening test, while the final merit list is prepared based on performance in the Main Examination and the interview.

Competition Remains Intense

The Preliminary Examination for 2026 was held on May 24, with approximately 5.49 lakh candidates appearing out of more than 8 lakh registered applicants. This year's recruitment drive is being conducted for 933 vacancies across the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other Group 'A' and Group 'B' Central Services.

What Happens After the Result?

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the qualifying list should begin preparing for the Main Examination while completing the documentation and registration process prescribed by UPSC. Those who do not qualify can review the official cut-off marks after the entire recruitment cycle concludes and plan their preparation for the next examination.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India's most competitive recruitment processes and is conducted annually to select officers for the country's premier civil services. The Preliminary Examination acts as the first stage of the selection process, with only qualified candidates advancing to the written Main Examination and, subsequently, the Personality Test before the final merit list is prepared.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).