New Delhi, January 13: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to officially release the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 on Wednesday, January 14. This announcement marks the beginning of the recruitment cycle for some of India’s most prestigious administrative positions, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Aspiring candidates will be able to access the detailed notification and the application portal directly through the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Application Timeline and Key Dates

According to the UPSC's annual calendar, the online registration process will commence immediately following the notification release tomorrow. Candidates will have a three-week window to submit their applications, with the deadline currently set for February 3, 2026. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is scheduled to take place on May 24, 2026. Those who successfully clear the preliminary screening will move on to the Main Examination, which is slated to begin on August 21, 2026, and will span five days.

Step-by-Step Application Process

Once the portal opens, candidates are required to complete the application process through the One-Time Registration (OTR) platform. This system is designed to streamline the process for those who may apply for multiple UPSC examinations.

OTR Registration: Visit upsconline.nic.in and complete the One-Time Registration by providing basic details such as name, father's name, and date of birth. Login: Log in using your registered email ID, mobile number, or OTR ID. Fill Part-I: Complete the first stage of the application by entering educational qualifications and address details. Fee Payment: Pay the application fee of ₹100 (unless eligible for an exemption) via net banking, credit/debit card, or QR code. Part-II Completion: Select your preferred examination center and upload high-quality scanned copies of your photograph and signature. Final Submission: Review all entered information for accuracy and submit the form. Candidates are advised to print a copy of the final application for their records.

Eligibility and Vacancies

While the exact number of vacancies will only be confirmed with tomorrow's notification, early estimates suggest between 900 and 1,100 positions may be available across various central services. To be eligible, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university. The age limit is generally set between 21 and 32 years as of August 1, 2026, though standard age relaxations apply for reserved categories. Candidates are also limited in the number of attempts they can make: six for the General category, nine for OBC, and unlimited for SC/ST candidates.

New Examination Measures

For the 2026 cycle, the commission is expected to implement tighter security and administrative measures. Reports indicate a transition toward mandatory face authentication at examination centers to prevent impersonation. Additionally, the government has recently updated guidelines regarding the use of scribes for candidates with disabilities to ensure greater integrity and fairness during the national-level competitive exam.

