West Bengal ANM GNM Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.in, Know Steps To Download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the admit cards for the Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) entrance examinations for the 2026 academic session. Candidates who have registered for the state-level nursing entrance test can now download their hall tickets from the board’s official website at wbjeeb.in. The common entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper format across various designated centers throughout the state. The WBJEEB will conduct the West Bengal Nursing exam on June 14 at the Salt Lake exam centre in Kolkata.

Official Portals and Direct Download Access for Admit Card

To manage the high volume of traffic, the board has made the hall tickets available across its primary digital gateways. Candidates can access their documents by visiting either wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. The board has explicitly clarified that admit cards will not be dispatched through offline modes, such as postal mail or courier services. All registered applicants must secure a digital copy and print a physical version well ahead of the examination date. MHT CET Result 2026: PCM and PCB Exam Results To Be Declared Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step-by-Step Procedure to Download West Bengal ANM, GNM Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download their examination credentials by following this structured procedural sequence:

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board homepage at wbjeeb.in.

Navigate to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board homepage at wbjeeb.in. Select the Examination Tab: Locate and click on the dedicated link labelled "ANM & GNM".

Locate and click on the dedicated link labelled "ANM & GNM". Access the Login Portal: Click on the link designated for the 2026 admit card download to open the secure login page.

Click on the link designated for the 2026 admit card download to open the secure login page. Enter Credentials: Input the system-generated application number, password, or date of birth, along with the displayed security pin.

Input the system-generated application number, password, or date of birth, along with the displayed security pin. Generate and Print: Review the admit card on the screen, download the PDF file, and print a clear copy for presentation at the exam venue.

Mandatory Data Verification for Candidates

Upon successfully accessing the document, candidates are urged to thoroughly verify all printed personal and administrative details. The hall ticket serves as the primary verification tool at the exam gates and contains essential information, including the applicant's full name, roll number, photograph, signature, chosen exam venue, and specific reporting timelines. If any discrepancies, typographical errors, or structural mismatches are identified regarding personal details or category designations, candidates must immediately contact the WBJEEB helpdesk for corrective measures. Unverified data or illegible prints may lead to administrative delays or disqualification at the entry gate.

Exam Schedule, Pattern, and Venue Guidelines

The entrance test is a crucial gateway for securing admission into the two-year ANM (Revised) course and the three-year GNM program across government and private nursing institutions in West Bengal. The examination utilises an optical mark recognition (OMR) system, requiring candidates to mark their responses on physical answer sheets. On the day of the exam, candidates must strictly comply with the following institutional regulations:

Present a clean, printed copy of the downloaded 2026 admit card.

Produce a valid, government-approved original photo identification card for spot authentication.

Carry authorised stationery, specifically blue or black ballpoint pens, to complete the OMR sheet.

Refrain from bringing prohibited items, including smartphones, calculators, digital watches, Bluetooth devices, or loose sheets of paper, into the examination hall. Has NEET 2026 Re-Exam Question Paper Been Leaked? NTA Reports Telegram Channels to CyberCrime.

Local venue coordinators have been instructed to strictly enforce gate closure times. Candidates arriving after the formal commencement of the verification process will not be permitted to enter the examination hall under any circumstances.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (wbjeeb.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).