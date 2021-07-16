Gurugram, July 16: A woman and her daughter allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in a rented flat in an upscale condominium in Sector-67 of Gurugram, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when 46-year-old Veena Shetty and her 24-year-old daughter Yashika consumed poison. Rape Accused Commits Suicide in UP’s Rae Bareli Hospital

The body of the woman was found in her room while that of her daughter was found in a bedroom of their house.

During investigation, the police came to know that the woman's husband Hari Shetty had also committed suicide on July 6 at a hotel in Sector-53, Gurugram.

Ashok Verma, the manager of the society, told the media that Hari Shetty worked as a tax official while his wife was employed in a private firm. The couple had twin daughters and had been residing in the society since January 2021.

"Soon after receiving information, we reached the incident site and found the bodies in their flat. We immediately alerted the police which took custody of the bodies," Verma told the media.

The police said the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be known.

"We are investigating the matter. The actual motive behind this incident will be known after a detailed probe," said Gurugram police Spokesperson Subhash Boken.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).