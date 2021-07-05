Rae Bareli, July 5: An undertrial, accused of raping a minor, allegedly hanged himself in the washroom of a hospital in Rae Bareli, police said.

The deceased, Ram Baran Yadav, 38, was suffering from depression and had been admitted to the hospital on Friday. He was found hanging on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Marries His Son’s Ex-Wife

Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police (SP) Shlok Kumar said Yadav was a native of Bahraich.

He was accused of raping a minor in Bahraich in March 2016 and was arrested and lodged in Rae Bareli jail since 2020.

"He was undergoing treatment in the jail hospital for the past two weeks. He fainted on Friday and was admitted to the district hospital," said Kumar.

The SP said the constables deployed in the security of Yadav checked his room on Sunday and did not find him.

They found the washroom door locked and knocked it several times but got no response. The door was broken and Yadav was found hanging from the window vent.

The body has been sent for post mortem examination and a probe has been ordered, the Superintendent of Police stated.

