Shimla, July 25: A woman who was caught on camera while performing stunts on the wheel of a car on the Parwanoo-Solan highway near Jabli in Himachal Pradesh has been arrested along with others for reckless driving.

After losing control, the speeding vehicle crashed into a barrier and landed on the opposite side of the road. A person in another vehicle captured the video.Noida Police Arrest Two for Performing Dangerous Car Stunt Outside Girls Hostel (Watch Video)

The police have registered a case against the woman for rash and negligent driving.

Superintendent of Police Virender Sharma told the media that two women and a man were arrested on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2022 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).