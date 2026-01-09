Shimla, January 9: At least eight people were killed and several others were injured when a private bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in a remote mountainous area on Friday in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, the police said. The death toll is likely to rise as over 50 people were onboard when the accident occurred near Haripurdhar. “The cause of the accident is not yet clear,” said a police official. The bus was travelling from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh. A majority of the injured were locals and were taken to the nearby government hospital in Haripurdhar. Accident Caught on Camera in Surat: Biker Crushed To Death While Attempting To Overtake Bus in Gujarat; Video Surfaces.

Witnesses told police that the bus driver probably lost control over the vehicle when it was descending a steep gradient. The administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly mangled vehicle. People in the area began rescue operations even before authorities reached the spot. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over loss of lives. He directed the district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and ensure the best medical care to the injured and wished their speedy recovery. Indore Road Accident: Daughter of Former Home Minister Bala Bachchan Among 3 Killed in Madhya Pradesh.

Private Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge in Sirmaur

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Eight people died in a bus accident after a private bus enroute from Kupvi to Shimla rolled down the road near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district. https://t.co/iQ3fz7vn70 pic.twitter.com/CcX6ZzR8ec — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

STORY | Eight killed, five injured as private bus rolls down hill in Himachal's Sirmaur Eight people died while five others were injured after a private bus rolled down from the road in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Friday, police said. READ: https://t.co/DrE5EEk11w… pic.twitter.com/3XA4HwgvR3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2026

He prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. Sharing condolences, former Union minister Anurag Thakur wrote on X, “The tragic demise of individuals and injuries to several passengers in a private bus is extremely distressing news.” “My heartfelt condolences are with the families of the deceased who lost their lives in this accident. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident. May the God provide strength to the families of the accident victims and grant eternal peace to the departed souls,” he added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).