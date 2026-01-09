Mumbai: A brewing storm has engulfed the follower bases of content creators Deeksha Gulati (Namastey Ji fame) and Udit Rajput, two influencers known for their provocative relationship-themed videos. This week, allegations of infidelity have surfaced, with Gulati signalling a dramatic split from Rajput. The controversy has ignited a fierce debate across social media platforms, with audiences divided between supporting Gulati and speculating that the drama may be an elaborate strategy for engagement.

The controversy began earlier this week when Gulati, who is famous for starting her videos with "Namastey Ji" posted a series of cryptic updates on her social media channels and an alleged Instagram Live video. According to followers observing the developments, Gulati implied that Rajput had been unfaithful, subsequently blocking him on digital platforms.

The duo, who frequently collaborate on reels centred around dating dynamics, "situationships," and romantic red flags, appeared to have severed ties abruptly. Sources following the thread on discussion forums like Reddit report that Gulati hinted at exposing evidence of the infidelity, including alleged communications between Rajput and a third party.

Fans Divide: Genuine Heartbreak or PR Stunt?

While allegations of cheating usually garner immediate sympathy, the reaction to the Rajput-Gulati fallout has been notably mixed. A significant portion of the audience is treating the news with scepticism, largely due to the nature of the couple's previous content.

Critics point out that the pair often produces "horny-coded" or scripted relationship drama designed to go viral. "They have made a career out of glorifying toxic relationship tropes and 'red flag' behavior," noted one commentator on a popular influencer gossip forum. This history has led to speculation that the current breakup narrative could be "clickbait" intended to drive up view counts and engagement metrics.

Conversely, supporters argue that dismissing Gulati’s claims as a stunt invalidates potential emotional distress. They cite her recent social media activity as appearing genuinely distressed, urging the public to separate her content persona from her personal life.

This is not the first time Gulati has faced scrutiny regarding the authenticity of her online presence. Rajput, meanwhile, has faced his own share of rumours regarding his past relationships and dating history, further complicating the public’s perception of the current scandal.

As of now, neither party has released an official press statement or a long-form explanation addressing the specific details of the split. The situation remains fluid, with followers closely monitoring both accounts for "receipts" or a potential reconciliation that would confirm the "PR stunt" theories.

For now, the saga serves as a case study in the blurred lines between reality and performance in the influencer economy, leaving audiences questioning where the content ends and real life begins.

