India Announces Operations of 2 Special Flights From UAE on May 7 to Evacuate Stranded Indians Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Dubai international airport. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

New Delhi/Dubai, May 5: With the worldwide lockdown in place, Indian government has announced to operate two special flights from UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians. This move have been initiated to bring back nearly two lakh Indians who have registered with the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

According to the statement by Consulate General of India in Dubai, the two flights that will operate will be from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dubai to Kozhikode. The consulate even mentioned that each passenger will have to accept cost of the ticket, and other conditions for travel including quarantine requirements after reaching India. Indian Consulate in UAE Opens 6 Centres to Help Stranded Indians, Limits Services to Passport and Attestation Only.

Regarding the process of choosing the passenger lists for both these flights, the consulate statement said that it would be decided by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai. The statement adds that it most likely to be done on the basis of registrations in the embassy or consulate database and priority would be given to workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women.

The statement said, "The Embassy/Consulate are contacting the people on the passenger lists directly through email/telephone." Adding more, the statement adds, "Air tickets will only be issued to only those on the passenger lists prepared by the Embassy/Consulate." It said that Embassy will convey the details of further flights to different destinations in India in coming days.

Here's the statement by CGI in Dubai:

Press Release on special flights from UAE to India. pic.twitter.com/T45XbnmSMK — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 4, 2020

Recently, Indian Consulate in UAE opened a few centres for stranded Indians there from April 26. The Indian Consulate in UAE had clearly stated that services would be limited to passport and attestation services. Among other details, the Consulate had clearly stated that services would be be limited to passport and attestation services.