Indian Consulate in UAE Opens 6 Centres to Help Stranded Indians, Limits Services to Passport and Attestation Only

Indian Embassy in Dubai. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Dubai, April 28: With United Arab Emirates reopening malls, cafes and restaurants and ease lockdown restrictions imposed last month to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reports are pouring that Indian Consulate in UAE has opened a few centres for stranded Indians there from April 26. The Indian Consulate in UAE had clearly stated that services would be limited to passport and attestation services.

According to a report, published in the Gulf News, Indian Consulate in UAE has opened six centres across UAE and Dubai for stranded Indians seeking to return to India. The Indian consulate even issued a circular on April 25 that some centres would be open from April 26 and services would be provided only on prior appointment. Among other details, the Consulate had clearly stated that services would be be limited to passport and attestation services. Dubai Reopens Malls, Cafes, Restaurants as UAE Eases COVID-19 Lockdown For Ramadan 2020.

The centres that have been opened to provide assistance include Sharjah main centre on King Faisal Street, Al Khaleej Centre on Mankhool Road in Dubai, BLS Deira in Dubai, Fujairah in Indian Social Club, BLS Ras Al Khaimah on Dahan Road, and Indian Association in Ajman. The Indian Consulate had said that the services are open from 8 am to 2 pm and people will have to adhere to strict social distancing norms.

It is to be known that a couple of dyas ago the United Arab Emirates decided to reopen malls, cafes and restaurants and ease lockdown restrictions imposed last month to prevent the spread of coronavirus on the occasion of Ramadan. It had said that the curfew will be from 10 pm to 6 am while malls will be allowed to operate for 10 hours daily starting from midday on Friday.