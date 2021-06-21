The Bill of Rights is a statement of how we as a Planet need to reboot the way we live on a daily basis. The virus has taught a hard lesson. Listening to sound science is a good idea. The reboot needs to take us in this same direction. Big government, Big Corporates and Big Religion are not judged by sound science.
There are sound and effective measures of value added that could be applied to all three. Instead current valuations are based on gut feel for Governments , guesses of future cash flows for Corporations and money collected per annum for Religions. The scientists developing weapons and potentially useless pharmaceuticals would be best employed in figuring out what really adds value to the Planet and publishing those results on a weekly basis - as the virus has taught us.I’m 64 years old. When my kids are 64 I’d like this planet to be less of a mess. When we in the UK left the EU the term Brexit was coined. This Bill proposes NEXIT. Leaving behind nonsense everywhere
Did you ever listen to Imagine by John Lennon or The Man in the Mirror by Michael Jackson or Love is the answer by England Dan and John Ford-Coley or what’s going on by Marvin Gaye. Nice Tunes right? Wrong brother. These are direct appeals for us all-all 7 billion of us to alter our behaviour. We all know how to behave, be kind, be patient, forgive and forget. Love yourself and do the same for others. Respect everyone, be reliable on time, and don’t waste stuff. Use your common sense.
All makes sense, yes? Well take a look around you brother - amongst the 7 billion of us are those who do not respect themselves or these basic principles. For 3,000 years they have been screwing us and our ancestors. What do you do about it? You hope for change. Well, stuff doesn’t work like that. You need to pray for change and be quite explicit about what it is you want.To take these guys on we need to think like they do (think Shaka Zulu) they use 5 year planning and financial leverage.
We use a lot of general terms and statistics below. Don’t fret the specifics -the tiny details need to be worked out by scientists over a period of years. Snapback to reality. Do this for your own happiness, not for ours. In Cape Town, we are all mostly good.
The Planet Earth Bill of Rights
We the working people of the world, being of sound mind and good heart do declare the following:
- July 4th, 2021 – Planet Earth Independence Day. The first five-year plan starts here. We no longer accept the yoke of oppression forced on us by the rich, the powerful, and greedy. There is a glass ceiling to our growth and it's 4 feet high. A better methodology for nation governance is needed.There is an apparent correlation between big Federal governments and corruption/wars. The suggestion is they be slowly replaced by approximately 1000 regional administrations. Politics and religion are not necessary but will be tolerated. Tribal traditions and tribal lands are to be respected . If you don’t have a tribe in your region- you might think about organizing one. This system of 1000 administrations is for their common wealth. You cannot return tribal lands overnight there would be chaos.However negotiations need to begin and accords struck.
- All Armies and Intelligence forces will begin to stand down and form the backbone of Regional police forces -amalgamated with the existing police. All unemployed vets should report for duty to their regional police force. Unarmed Beat cops are to return to the planet, ASAP , everywhere.
- We suggest a world council be formed with one world institutions. One currency, one global trading area, one court. The purpose of all this is to maximize the potential of every single human being, indeed every living thing on this planet. Goes without saying that the natural environment will be respected as well. All this will be a blend of science and economics
- Hotel California – if you are not nice, you will be sent to the Island of Hotel California in the Siberian tundra - eventually on another planet. Everything possible will be provided for you. However, you can never leave. Medications like mine could help as well. We apologize for the inconvenience that all of this might cause you and your families, however if you don’t like it the Hotel California might be the perfect place for you.
- Existing federal buildings and churches and mosques ought to be used to house the homeless.
- The reboot is intended to cause an explosion of small business economic growth unlike anything the planet has ever seen. However to get to the right places you need to build bridges. The reboot is going to need funding . The United Nations is going to have to work this out. Eliminating defense spending world wide is an obvious place. So too is any spend that does not maximize resources i.e creates profit for just one corporation- that gets taxed. Tax havens and loopholes get eliminated. CEO’s get rewarded on value added not Share price. Crime and the cost of crime to society gets reduced.
- The right to party. All 7 billion of us have this right to party – not just a select few. When everyone has what they need to party, the world will be a better place. In addition the right to sanitary public toilets becomes another use for old federal buildings. In our future sanitary workers and first responders of any type will be the most highly paid professions. Stockbrokers will convert from talking crap to cleaning crap in order to maintain their lifestyles.
- The ordinary folk of the planet can play their part too. Don’t make purchases that harm yourself or the immediate environment and if you have to then moderate them . To show support for this Bill of Rights we ask that everyone on the planet on the 4th of July each year moderates their expenditure as far as humanly possible for 2 weeks. This will remind the targets of this bill that we are there and not only mean business but want a capitalist explosion -but of our own not theirs.
- We respectfully suggest that the United Nations get working on this during this year . We recognize that change is difficult to accept and implement. However, we need to be on the road to getting this done by Christmas 2025. God has been patient, but we are trying even His patience. The Bill of Rights is a document for everyone that will be based on the internet. It will be open to changes and/or addition, which will be governed by moderators. 2021 might be 2000 years since the death of Christ. In 9 years the probability grows to almost 90%. We have war and pestilence. Within weeks the Pentagon will be announcing what they know about UFO’s. God is coming friends and he is not happy with our behaviour and in particular the wars we fight in his name. We should all be afraid. However, some should be very afraid.