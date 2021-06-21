The Bill of Rights is a statement of how we as a Planet need to reboot the way we live on a daily basis. The virus has taught a hard lesson. Listening to sound science is a good idea. The reboot needs to take us in this same direction. Big government, Big Corporates and Big Religion are not judged by sound science.

There are sound and effective measures of value added that could be applied to all three. Instead current valuations are based on gut feel for Governments , guesses of future cash flows for Corporations and money collected per annum for Religions. The scientists developing weapons and potentially useless pharmaceuticals would be best employed in figuring out what really adds value to the Planet and publishing those results on a weekly basis - as the virus has taught us.I’m 64 years old. When my kids are 64 I’d like this planet to be less of a mess. When we in the UK left the EU the term Brexit was coined. This Bill proposes NEXIT. Leaving behind nonsense everywhere

Did you ever listen to Imagine by John Lennon or The Man in the Mirror by Michael Jackson or Love is the answer by England Dan and John Ford-Coley or what’s going on by Marvin Gaye. Nice Tunes right? Wrong brother. These are direct appeals for us all-all 7 billion of us to alter our behaviour. We all know how to behave, be kind, be patient, forgive and forget. Love yourself and do the same for others. Respect everyone, be reliable on time, and don’t waste stuff. Use your common sense.

All makes sense, yes? Well take a look around you brother - amongst the 7 billion of us are those who do not respect themselves or these basic principles. For 3,000 years they have been screwing us and our ancestors. What do you do about it? You hope for change. Well, stuff doesn’t work like that. You need to pray for change and be quite explicit about what it is you want.To take these guys on we need to think like they do (think Shaka Zulu) they use 5 year planning and financial leverage.

We use a lot of general terms and statistics below. Don’t fret the specifics -the tiny details need to be worked out by scientists over a period of years. Snapback to reality. Do this for your own happiness, not for ours. In Cape Town, we are all mostly good.

The Planet Earth Bill of Rights

We the working people of the world, being of sound mind and good heart do declare the following: