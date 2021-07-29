Akash Kumar, owner of music label ‘Being Musical’ (Being Musical Records), was in Mumbai recently for the shoot of an upcoming song with a popular Bollywood actress. The song will be releasing soon on Being Musical Records. Talking about his Mumbai visit, Akash Kumar says, “We were in Mumbai for around a week to shoot this new track. I can’t reveal much details as we would like to have a proper launch for the song. All I can say is it’s a very melodious number and the lyrics will touch your heart. This will be our second song under Being Musical after ‘Jeet Jayega Hindustan’ and we hope it will hit the right cord with the listeners.”

Besides the music label, Akash Kumar heads multiple ventures which includes an NGO, a music label, an e-commerce company, a software development company, chain of restaurants and an upcoming media company. Akash also plans to launch a national talent hunt by the name ‘Being India’ which will give a platform to aspiring singers, actors and dancers to showcase their talent.

Being Musical Records, a music production and distribution house, is working in the fields of Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi and various other language of music and giving chance to the newcomers and established artists to take it to new heights. Akash Kumar’s NGO ‘Being Heart Foundation’ works towards empowering underprivileged children, youth and women through relevant education, innovative healthcare and market-focused livelihood programmes.

Akash Kumar also has ‘AASSHH E-commerce’ company which initially focused on online book sales, before expanding into other product categories such as consumer electronics, fashion, home essentials, groceries and lifestyle products. Akash’s chain of restaurants is by the name ‘Being Hungry Restaurant’. He also has a software development company called ‘Logishield’.

Akash Kumar will also be launching his media company very soon by the name ‘ANN Media’. It’s a Digital news channel video news app that deliver seamless news and information services, using video-centric Mobile App and Web Portals. ANN Media will combine the new technologies of mobile and digital media to engage news and information seekers in a new connected world. It will be driven by well-established news gathering setup, technology specialists and other professionals. It focuses on all Latest and Breaking events across the globe, providing information on the trend related stories to Individuals across different sub-Genres such as Sport, Entertainment, India and World News, Lifestyle, Technology, Automobile, Social and Human values, with an all-important flavour of latest trends on social media.