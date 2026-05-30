Annapurna Yojana 2026 Form Released: Know How To Download and Apply Offline

The West Bengal government has launched the Annapurna Yojana to provide eligible women with monthly financial assistance of INR 3,000. The scheme will replace the existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which has been operational since 2021. However, current beneficiaries will continue to receive payments under Lakshmir Bhandar until the transition process is completed.

The government has set a timeline of 90 days to complete enrolment, ensuring a phased and smooth shift to the new scheme.

Key Highlights

The Annapurna Yojana aims to streamline financial assistance for women across the state while improving targeting through stricter eligibility and verification.

Monthly benefit: INR 3,000

Application modes: Online and offline

Transition period: Existing beneficiaries will continue receiving benefits

Enrolment deadline: 90 days

Special camps: Janakalyan Shibir from June 15 to 17

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the scheme, women must meet specific conditions set by the state government. The criteria are designed to ensure that benefits reach economically weaker sections.

Age must be between 25 and 60 years

Applicant should not be in permanent government employment

Must not be receiving any government salary or pension

Should not work in government-aided educational institutions

Must not be an income tax payer

How to Download the Application Form

Applicants can download the Annapurna Yojana form from the official West Bengal social security portal. The form is available in multiple languages to ensure accessibility.

Visit: https://socialsecurity.wb.gov.in/login

Select preferred language (English, Bengali, or Hindi)

Download and print the form

Carefully read instructions before filling it

Application Process

The application process has been designed to be accessible both digitally and offline, especially for rural beneficiaries. Local authorities will play a key role in facilitating enrolment. West Bengal Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026: Women To Get INR 3,000 Monthly; Check Registration Process, Who Is Eligible and Other Details.

Applicants can submit the filled form online or through local panchayat and municipal bodies. Officials may also conduct door-to-door collection drives. Additionally, special Janakalyan Shibir camps will be organised from June 15 to 17 for form submission.

Details Required in the Form

The application form is comprehensive and divided into Sections A to H, covering all aspects of family and financial status. All fields are mandatory, and incomplete forms may be rejected.

Key details include Head of Family information, Aadhaar numbers, bank account details linked for DBT, ration card status, asset ownership (house, land, vehicles), income and employment details, PAN and tax status, educational qualifications, and information about benefits received under other government schemes. It also captures social indicators such as children’s education and vaccination status.

Applicants must ensure that all information provided is accurate and supported by valid documents. Any discrepancy found during verification may lead to rejection of the application or cancellation of benefits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).