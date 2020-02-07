Ashton Kutcher Birthday Special: Seven Roles Of The Actor That Still Make Our Hearts Skip A Beat

Photo Credit: Twitter

Ashton Kutcher makes you get all kinds of thoughts. Some decent, some not-so-decent. Can you blame us? Just look at him. His boyish charm is still intact and he turns 42 today. He may have been in the news for reasons not limited to movies or shows, there is something about this guy that you fall for him instantly. He became an overnight sensation with The '70s Show in the latter half of the 90s and since then, it has been quite a lover boy journey for him. Did Ashton Kutcher React To Ex-Wife Demi Moore’s Cheating Allegations Calling It Illusory Truth?

Known for his comic quirks and an adorable malleable romantic personality, Ashton made rom-coms seem damn interesting. Today on his 42nd birthday, let's take a tour of his roles that are our favourites.

A Lot Like Love

So this film is not a part of favourite romantic movie lists of many but that's okay because opinions are subjective. How often do you see a woman wanting a quickie but the guy suggesting a real deal? Almost never! So when this loverboy falls hopelessly in love with the girl, you feel for him. That face of Ashton did help.

Guess Who (2005)

Ashton plays the resilient and restrained white man in love with a black woman played by Zoe Saldana. It was a remake of Guess Who's Coming To Dinner. Ashton was needed to charm the girl's father and the audience and he did so with ease.

Spread (2009)

Spread's Niki was tailor-made for Ashton. A narcissistic man gloating on his prowess to seduce any woman suited him really well because he is a pretty boy. Yes, he still is! From his garb to his shallow high-handedness, Kutcher got it all right even though the movie failed him in parts.

The Butterfly Effect (2004)

Ashton here is a psych major who travels in time and meddles with it too. What's interesting about his character is it goes through a lot of transformations since he jumps timelines and in each one of them, Ashton manages to get your attention. The film is quite twisted what with all the flashbacks and flash-forwards but Ashton manages to bring out the emotions just right.

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

A perfect romantic comedy of a man and a woman who get married when drunk had everything one needed to love in that genre. A dishy man Ashton and the hot Cameron Diaz and some hilarious scenes of one-upmanship.

The '70s Show (1998-2006)

Who doesn't like Michael Kelso? So what if he was dim-witted, so what if he was a slow coach, and what if he is the dumb pretty guy of the group? Ashton was sight for sore eyes.

Killers (2010)

A suave good looking man falls for a hip and beautiful woman but he isn't what he wants you to believe. The mystery surrounding Ashton's character made him even more desirable in the film. It didn't help that he looked disarmingly charming and damn hot!