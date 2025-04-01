Mumbai, April 1: Results for the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Tuesday, April 1, 2025, will be declared online at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery is one of Assam’s most popular state-run lotteries, operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The results will be announced in three phases at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, allowing participants to check their winning ticket numbers throughout the day. Winners of today’s lucky draw will find their ticket numbers listed on the official website. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Tuesday, April 1, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format will be available on the official website for easy viewing without ad interruptions. In Assam, popular lotteries such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi attract participants who follow the lucky draws closely. The Bodoland Lottery has gained immense popularity among players due to its government-backed credibility and structured prize distribution. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and how to download the winners' list.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To check the Bodoland Lottery Result today, April 1, 2025, visit the official website, bodolotteries.com. Results will be announced at three specific times: 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The winners' list, along with ticket numbers, will be available in a downloadable PDF format for ease of access. Participants can avoid ad-heavy sites by directly clicking here to view the official Bodoland Lottery results and download the PDF. Ensure you check back at these scheduled times for the latest updates.

There are at least 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally played, with various state governments operating official lottery schemes. Some of the most popular state-run lotteries include those in Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal, among others. These lotteries provide entertainment and excitement for participants, but they also come with financial risks. LatestLY advises players to approach lottery games with awareness and responsibility, ensuring they play within their means.

