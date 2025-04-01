Mumbai, April 1: The results of Shillong Teer, an archery-based lottery game, will be announced shortly on online websites, including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com. The Shillong Teer Results (Shillong Teer Result) will be published after all Teer games are completed. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, among others, in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 01 below.

The speculative lottery game is played twice a day from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. A total of eight Shillong Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round 2 at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. These games include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Did you know that Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya? Shillong Teer Results Today, March 31 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 01, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The results of the traditional archery-based Shillong Teer lottery game will be announced after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result of April 01 and its winning numbers on the portals mentioned above. Shillong Teer enthusiasts can also find Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers of all Teer games here at LatestLY, as the Shillong Teer Result Chart will be updated as and when the results are declared. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Continuing to grow in popularity, the Shillong Teer is a local sport of the Khasi tribe. The eight Teer games draw people not only from Shillong but also its nearby areas and other Northeastern states. The archery-type competition requires players to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99. This is followed by the speculative Shillong Teer lottery game, requiring local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets in Rounds 1 and 2. Completely legal Shillong Teer games are also regulated by the Nagaland government.

The game provides a platform for local archers to sharpen their archery skills while offering rewards to lottery players.

