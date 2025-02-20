Mumbai, February 20: The Bodoland Lottery Department is declaring the Bodoland Lottery Result of today, Thursday, February 20, 2025. Operated by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is one of the popular lotteries played in the state of Assam. The winners list with ticket numbers is being released online at the official website bodolotteries.com at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM. Click here to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) and find the winners list of Thursday's lucky draw.

Bodoland, officially the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in Assam. Popular lotteries played in this region are Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu and Swarnalaxmi. For convenience, participants can download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format directly by clicking here. This document contains a complete list of winners along with their ticket numbers, eliminating the need to navigate through advertisements and unofficial sources.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced thrice daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Participants can conveniently download the PDF file to check the winning ticket numbers. As a government-regulated lottery, it guarantees transparency and accuracy, making it a trustworthy source compared to unofficial platforms. For quick access, the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format can be viewed through the official link.

Lottery draws remain one of the most popular legal gambling activities in India, with at least 13 states permitting state-run lotteries. While the Bodoland Lottery provides an opportunity to win substantial cash prizes, authorities advise players to approach it as entertainment rather than a reliable financial plan. Winning is purely based on chance, and there are no strategies to guarantee success.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).