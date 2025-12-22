Thiruvananthapuram, December 22: The Kerala Lottery Result 3 PM for the Bhagyathara BT-34 Lottery will be announced today, December 22, 2025. Participants eagerly awaiting the Kerala Lottery Result Today Live can check the winning numbers for a chance to win the INR 1 crore jackpot, along with other cash prizes. Bhagyathara BT-34 Lottery Results and winning numbers will be announced at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The live draw will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, at 3 PM. The complete Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 for Bhagyathara BT-34 Lottery Result will be published immediately after the draw. Winners can refer to the Kerala Lottery Today Winning Result and the official Kerala State Lottery 2025 Results to confirm their ticket numbers. The top prizes include INR 1 crore for the first prize, INR 30 lakh for the second prize, and INR 5 lakh for the third prize. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Link: More Than 1 Crore Participants Register at innovateindia1.mygov.in, Know How To Apply Here.

Watch Bhagyathara BT-34 Lottery Result Live

Participants are advised to verify their tickets with the official Kerala Government Gazette. All claims must be submitted within 90 days of the draw date to receive the prize money. Stay connected for the Kerala Lottery Today Result, Kerala Lottery Result Today, and complete Kerala Lottery Results as they are officially released.

