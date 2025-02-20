Mumbai, February 20: Lottery players are eagerly awaiting to know the Shillong Teer Results of today, February 20, as the game is underway in Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer Result of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared shortly on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. Those taking part in Shillong Teer games can today's results and winning numbers by checking the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 20, 2025, below.

Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. Did you know the traditional archery-based lottery game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya? The results of the Shillong Teer games will be published after Round 1 and Round 2 of all eight Teer games are completed. Played at Meghalaya's Shillong Polo Stadium, the eight Teer games include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 19 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 20, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the eight Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. Lottery players can visit the portals mentioned above to check today's Shillong Teer Result and its winning numbers. They can also find Teer game results in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below, which will be updated when the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games are declared. Mumbai Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Know Whether Betting and Gambling Are Legal or Illegal in India.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 30

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 41

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? Are Teer Games Legal?

In simple terms, the archery-type Shillong Teer competition requires players to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99. The two rounds of the eight Teer games involve local archers shooting arrows at designated targets, with the last two digits of all arrows hitting the target being picked as winning numbers. The results of all Teer games are announced at different times throughout the day. Shillong Teer games are not only legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act but also regulated by the Nagaland government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).