Thiruvananthapuram, January 9: How to check Kerala lottery results is one of the most searched questions among lottery participants in the state. Every day, thousands wait eagerly as the Kerala State Lottery Department announces results for popular draws such as Suvarna Keralam, Karunya, Samrudhi, Bhagyathara, Sthree Sakthi, Dhanalekshmi and Karunya Plus.

Knowing how to check Kerala lottery results correctly is crucial to avoid misinformation and ensure smooth prize claims. Results are usually declared from 3:00 PM onwards, with official documents released later the same day. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

How to Check Kerala Lottery Results Online

Visit the official websites:

• keralalotteryresult.net

• statelottery.kerala.gov.in

Watch the live draw broadcast from Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram (starts at 3:00 PM).

Follow updates on official Kerala Lotteries YouTube channel or local TV news.

Download the official PDF result sheet, usually available by 5:00 PM.

Match your ticket number, series, and prize category carefully.

How to Check Kerala Lottery Results Offline

Visit any authorized lottery shop in Kerala to view printed result charts.

Cross-check your ticket with the Kerala Government Gazette, the final legal authority.

Always rely on Gazette verification before initiating a prize claim.

Kerala Lottery Schedule & Prize Structure

• Suvarna Keralam (Friday) – Top prize up to INR 1 crore

• Karunya Plus (Thursday) – High-value weekly draw

• Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday) – Mid-week favourite

• Akshaya (Sunday) – Weekend bumper draw

Prizes usually range from INR 100 consolation rewards to INR 70 lakh–1 crore first prizes, depending on the lottery. 11 Women Contribute Money to Purchase Rs 250 Lottery Ticket, End Up Winning First Prize Worth Rs 10 Crore.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prizes

• Within 30 days of result declaration.

• Below INR 5,000: Claim from authorized lottery agent.

• Above INR 5,000: Submit ticket at District Lottery Office or bank.

Required Documents

• Original winning ticket (undamaged)

• Valid photo ID (Aadhaar/PAN)

• Passport-size photographs

Understanding how to check Kerala lottery results through official online and offline channels ensures accuracy, legal validity, and a hassle-free prize claim process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).