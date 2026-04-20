The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has officially opened the application window today, Monday, April 20, for the recruitment of 9,195 Constables across Technical, Tradesman, and Pioneer wings. This significant recruitment drive offers 10th-pass candidates a gateway into India's largest paramilitary force, with vacancies spanning across all states and Union Territories. Interested applicants have until May 19 to complete their registration and fee payment on the official portal.

Eligibility and Pay Structure

The recruitment targets candidates who have completed their Matriculation (Class 10) from a recognised board. While the general educational requirement is standard, specific roles like Driver require a valid Heavy Transport Vehicle driving license, and Motor Mechanic positions necessitate a two-year ITI certificate in the relevant trade How to Apply for Driving Licence Online in India? Step-by-Step Guide for Learner’s and Permanent DL.

Selected candidates will be placed in Pay Level-3, with a salary scale ranging from INR 21,700 to INR 69,100, supplemented by standard government allowances such as DA and HRA.

Vacancy Distribution and Age Limits

Of the 9,195 total openings, the majority are designated for male candidates (9,096 posts), while 79 vacancies are reserved for female candidates and 20 for the Pioneer category (all-India basis).

The age criteria are strictly defined as of January 1, 2026:

Constable (Driver): 21 to 27 years.

21 to 27 years. All Other Trades: 18 to 23 years.

18 to 23 years. Relaxation: Standard age relaxations apply for SC, ST, and OBC categories as per government directives.

The Multi-Stage Selection Process

Applicants must navigate a rigorous six-stage evaluation to qualify for final placement:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): The primary filter for merit, consisting of 100 questions on reasoning, general knowledge, math, and language.

The primary filter for merit, consisting of 100 questions on reasoning, general knowledge, math, and language. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST): Assessment of physical endurance and body measurements.

Assessment of physical endurance and body measurements. Trade/Skill Test: A practical examination to verify proficiency in the applied trade (e.g., cooking, driving, masonry).

A practical examination to verify proficiency in the applied trade (e.g., cooking, driving, masonry). Document Verification: Scrutiny of original certificates and domicile documents.

Scrutiny of original certificates and domicile documents. Medical Examination: Final assessment of physical and mental fitness. TCS Fresher Hiring FY27: Tata Consultancy Services Slows Campus Recruitment, Ties Hiring to Demand Outlook.

How to Apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026

The application process is exclusively online through the official recruitment website, crpf.gov.in. Candidates are required to register, fill in their personal and educational details, and upload scanned documents including a photograph and signature.A non-refundable application fee of ₹100 is applicable for male candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories. Female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from the fee.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (crpf.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).