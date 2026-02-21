Mumbai, February 21: The Union Public Service Commission has released the official notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandant Examination 2026 on its website upsc.gov.in, inviting applications for recruitment to the rank of Assistant Commandant in various paramilitary forces. The prestigious examination offers candidates an opportunity to join forces such as the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal. Aspirants seeking a career in national security and border management can now apply online through the official portal within the stipulated deadline.

As per the notification, the application process for UPSC CAPF AC 2026 began on February 20, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application forms until March 20, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete their registration well before the closing date to avoid last minute technical glitches or server related issues. The examination is considered one of the most competitive recruitment tests for leadership roles in India’s armed police forces. How To Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026?

To be eligible for the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2026 examination, candidates must be Indian citizens. The age limit is generally between 20 and 25 years, with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or possess an equivalent qualification. Candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation are also eligible to apply, provided they can furnish proof of passing the degree examination at the time of the interview or personality test.

The selection process for CAPF Assistant Commandant posts involves multiple stages designed to assess intellectual capability as well as physical fitness. It begins with a written examination conducted by UPSC, followed by Physical Standards Test and Physical Efficiency Test, along with Medical Standards Test. Candidates who qualify these stages are shortlisted for the Personality Test or Interview conducted by the commission. Final selection is based on overall performance across all stages. Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Begins: 260 Vacancies Open, Know How to Apply.

How to Apply for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2026

• Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

• Complete the One Time Registration process if not already registered

• Log in and fill out the CAPF Assistant Commandant 2026 application form

• Upload required documents including photograph, signature, educational certificates and valid identity proof

• Pay the prescribed application fee through the available online payment modes

• Review all details carefully and submit the form

• Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for updates regarding the examination date, admit card release and further recruitment announcements related to the CAPF Assistant Commandant 2026 examination.

