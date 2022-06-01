New Delhi, June 1: Ministry of Home Affairs has announced vacancies and has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the posts of Assistant Communication Officer, Assistant, Accountant, and Junior Hindi Translator.

According to the latest Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 notification, candidates can apply for the vacancies as per the prescribed format within 60 days from the date of issue of the Circular.

How To Apply for Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022:

Candidates are needed to send a duly filled application form to "Deputy Director (Admn.), DCPW (MHA), Block No.9, CGO is to be sent Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003."

Vacancy Details for Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Communication Officer: 4 Vacancy

Assistant: 5 Vacancy

Accountant: 1 Vacancy

Junior Hindi Translator: 1 Vacancy

Age Limit for Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022:

The candidate should not be more than 56 years of age on the closing date of the application.

Candidates must note that the monthly pay scale would range between Rs. 35,400 to 1,12,400 as per the Level-6. The period of deputation will not exceed more than three years. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs regularly for information and updates.

