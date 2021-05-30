Florida, May 30: In another incident of mass shooting in the United States, three unknown assailants opened fire at the El Mula Banquet Hall in South Florida on Sunday. Two people were killed in the attack, while 20 others were injured. The gunfire erupted at the banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade County. New York City's Times Square Shooting Leaves 3 injured.

According to a report published in the Associated Press, The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. The attackers got out of their SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside the hall. Authorities suspect that the shooting was targeted. Times Square Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florida.

Tweet by Associated Press:

Two people were killed and 20 to 25 people injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police say. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside the hall, which had been rented out for a concert, authorities say. https://t.co/xzr8I7K5LX — The Associated Press (@AP) May 30, 2021

These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd, and we will seek justice,” reported the global news agency quoting police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III as saying. No arrests have been made until now. Police have started a manhunt operation to nab the assailants. The injured have been immediately evacuated to hospitals and are currently undergoing treatment.

It is the second incident of shooting in the United States. On May 9, Three people, including a four-year-old girl, were injured in a shooting in New York City's Times Square.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2021 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).