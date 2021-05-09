New York, May 9: Three people, including a four-year-old girl, were injured in a shooting in New York City's Times Square, police said.

The shooting took place at around 5 p.m. on Saturday at 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan, Xinhua news agency reported citing the police as saying. Florida: 3 Injured in Aventura Mall Shooting, Several Suspects in Custody.

The injured persons were sent to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive, and police believed that none of the victims knew each other or the shooter.

A dispute involving several individuals led at least one of them to pull out a gun and open fire, the police said. No arrests have been made yet.

The New York Police Department released a video showing a person of interest. An investigation is underway.

