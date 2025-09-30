Mumbai, September 30: Gold price hit a new record high today, September 30 and was trading at USD 3,842 an ounce. According to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24 karat gold (10 gram) rose to a new high of INR1,15,450 on Tuesday. It is also reported that the price of yellow metal has risen 11.4 per cent so far in September, with gold being on track for its best month since August 2011, when it rose 15 per cent, boosted by safe haven demand.

As the price of the yellow metal continues to rise, people in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and other metro cities are looking online to know the latest rates of gold. Terms such as "Good rate today", "Gold rate today Mumbai", "Gold rate today 22K" and "Gold rate in India" are dominating Google Trends. According to Good Returns, the price of gold as of today in India is INR 11,831 per gram for 24 karat gold, INR 10,845 per gram for 22 karat gold and INR 8,873 per gram for 18 karat gold, also called 999 gold. Scroll below to know the prices of yellow metal in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other metro cities. RBI Issues New Rules on Lending Rates, Gold Loans and Capital Norms; Effective From October 1.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities Today, September 30 (Price Per Gram)

City 22K Gold (per gram) 24K Gold (per gram) Mumbai INR 10,845 INR 11,831 Delhi INR 10,860 INR 11,846 Bengaluru INR 10,845 INR 11,831 Chennai INR 10,860 INR 11,848 Jaipur INR 10,860 INR 11,846 Hyderabad INR 10,845 INR 11,831 Patna INR 10,850 INR 11,836 Ahmedabad INR 10,850 INR 11,836 Kolkata INR 10,845 INR 11,831

Amid the rising price of the yellow metal in India and across the globe, analysts said that gold and silver prices are expected to maintain their upward trajectory this week. According to a report in IANS, the yellow metal has outperformed Indian equities for the fourth consecutive Diwali-to-Diwali cycle, thus continuing a trend where gold has outperformed equities in seven of the last eight years. On the other hand, silver also outperformed Indian equities for the third consecutive year. Navaratri Celebration: Unique Silver Junk Jewellery Is a Must-Have Fashion Staple.

Silver is driven by industrial demand from solar panel manufacturing, semiconductors, and electric vehicles. On Monday, September 28, the price of silver metal soared by INR 7,000 to hit an all-time high of INR 1.5 lakh per kilogram in Delhi. As of today, Silver is priced at INR 151 per gram and INR 1,51,000 per kilogram. Amid all of this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to grant working capital loans to manufacturers using gold as raw material, thus extending the provision currently available only to jewellers.

