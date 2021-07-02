Will Pope is an entrepreneur, professional vocalist, networking consultant, and expert problem solver. Upon having a successful career in global performing, Will turned his aspirations to entrepreneurship. Utilizing his own problem solving methods and accelerated learning skills he has received from his previous career, Will was able to start 2 seperate 6 figure businesses inside of the marketing and social media space. While eventually focusing on helping develop the personal brand on instagram of high level entrepreneurs, CEO's, and musical artists. Both times starting with no capital and building them from the ground up. While continuing his entrepreneurial ventures, Will began a career in network consulting in various niches of business, including CBD, PPE, and Crypto. This consisted of consulting in commodity trades and information consulting on products and business strategy.

How The Business Helps Others

When it comes to what Wills company does, he states “We offer expert brand coaching and content consultations so that they are able to produce their content in a non salesy and fresh way that creates interest. We provide lead generation and advertising by exposing them to hundreds and hundreds of accounts with similar interests all done for them.” He adds on to this by mentioning how they also provide massive social proof for their clients, placing them on an authority platform. This means they may compete with larger brands who usually have an 8 figure marketing and branding budget.

Helping Hand

Pope expresses how his business offers a bridge between entrepreneurs and social media. His clients have a good product and focus on making a difference. He simply teaches them to bring that difference into the forefront of attention by instagram. Allowing them to expand their own personal products and brands in a positive manner.

Growth & Success

Will is confident he will continue to grow and succeed by maintaining a mindset of humility and perseverance for their business in the market. He then comments how you will occasionally have a business or idea that is unsuccessful, and it will be more often than not, especially when you are first getting started. Will believes innovation and pivoting are the 2 largest practical factors of growing and succeeding when it comes to something being tested and not working, you must do something differently.

Advice To Someone Starting Out

If Pope were to give one piece of advice to someone just starting out, it would be “Don’t judge yourself from your first at bat. Or second. Or third. If you haven’t stepped up to the plate at least 100 times. You’re still getting the kinks out.” Judging yourself too harshly when first starting out can be very discouraging, if you do this you are only bringing yourself down. This can sometimes lead to giving up too early rather than pushing yourself to reach your full potential. Don’t cut your success short because of self sabotage.