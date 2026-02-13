Mumbai, February 13: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks today, February 13, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Stocks of several companies, such as Coal India, IRCTC and more, will be in focus during Friday's trading session. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling shares, scroll below to know the names of stocks which are likely to be in the spotlight today during Friday's trading session.

In case you're wondering which stocks will be in focus today, February 13, then we have got you covered. According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Coal India, IRCTC, Biocon, Schneider Electric, Puravankara, and Indian Hotels Company Ltd will be among the list of stocks to watch out for today. Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Coal India Limited (NSE: COALINDIA), Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (NSE: IRCTC) and Biocon Limited (NSE: BIOCON) all saw mixed results. Stock Market Holidays in February 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check Full List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

At the end of the closing bell on Thursday, February 12, shares of Coal India Limited (NSE: COALINDIA) and Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (NSE: IRCTC) closed in red after falling by INR 4.05 and INR 6.35 each, respectively. On the other hand, shares of Biocon Limited (NSE: BIOCON) ended in green after rising by INR 1.

Similarly, stocks of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (NSE: SCHNEIDER), Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA) and Indian Hotels Company Ltd (BSE: INDHOTEL) also witnessed varied results on Thursday, February 12. In the last trading session of Thursday, shares of Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA) and Indian Hotels Company Ltd (BSE: INDHOTEL) closed in green after growing by INR 2.26 and INR 4.30 each, whereas stocks of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (NSE: SCHNEIDER) ended in red after declining by INR 5.95.

