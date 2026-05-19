Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree-Sakthi SS-520 Lottery Result of May 19, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

The Kerala State Lottery Department will officially announce the results for the Sthree-Sakthi SS-520 weekly lottery of today, May 19, soon. The live draw will begin at 3:00 PM and take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the oversight of a government-appointed panel of judges. The weekly event (Sthree-Sakthi SS-520). which primarily aims to generate funds for women-centric welfare schemes, features a maximum individual prize of INR 1 crore, alongside a structured sequence of minor monetary tiers.

The results of Kerala's Sthree-Sakthi SS-520 weekly lottery draw will be declared after the 3 PM draw concludes. The Lottery Department requires all winning ticket holders of the Sthree-Sakthi SS-520 lottery to complete a standard verification process to receive their disbursements. Winners must compare their ticket serial numbers against the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-54 Lottery Result of May 18, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Sthree-Sakthi SS-520 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

They can also watch the online telecast of Sthree-Sakthi SS-520 weekly lottery, which has been provided above, to get all the latest updates about today's Kerala lottery. Claims for Kerala's Sthree-Sakthi SS-520 lottery draw must be submitted within 30 days from the draw date, as unverified tickets past this deadline will forfeit their winnings to the state. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of the Sthree-Sakthi SS-520 weekly lottery.

Kerala holds a unique position as the first Indian state to establish a regulated state lottery department in 1967, following a federal ban on private lottery operators. The program operates strictly under the legal umbrella of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, providing an essential source of non-tax revenue for the state government. Trending keywords for Kerala's Sthree-Sakthi SS-520 weekly lottery include "Kerala lottery result today", "Sthree Sakthi SS 520 result", "Sthree Sakthi lottery results SS-520", "Kerala lottery result SS 520" and "Sthree Sakthi lottery result today live".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).