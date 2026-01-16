Thiruvananthapuram, January 16: The Kerala State Lottery Department will shortly announce the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-36 weekly lottery of today, January 16. Conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the live draw of Suvarna Keralam SK-36 weekly lottery will begin at 3 PM. Held every Friday, Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-36 weekly lottery remains one of the state's most anticipated draws due to its high-value jackpot and extensive tiered prize structure. Scroll below to know the results and winners' names, and watch the live streaming of today's Suvarna Keralam SK-36 lottery.

Wondering where to check Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-36 weekly lottery results? Worry not, we have got you covered. Kerala lottery players can visit statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results of today's lucky draw. It is worth noting that the Kerala lottery results and winning numbers of the Suvarna Keralam SK-36 weekly lottery will be declared once the draw is completed. Stay tuned for Kerala lottery results and the winning numbers of the January 16 lucky draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-606 Lottery Result of 15.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-36 Weekly Lottery Live Telecast Here

The first prize for Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-36 lottery draw is INR 1 crore. Additionally, the second prize winner will receive INR 30 lakh, followed by INR 5 lakh for the third prize winner. Beyond the top three spots, the Suvarna Keralam SK-36 draw offers thousands of smaller cash prizes to ensure a broad distribution of winnings for the participants. While the draw will begin at 3 PM, Kerala lottery players can check the results and winning numbers of Suvarna Keralam SK-36 weekly lottery on websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net.

Kerala lottery participants can also watch the live telecast of the Suvarna Keralam SK-36 draw to know the winning ticket numbers of Friday's lucky draw. Winners of the Kerala lottery of today must act within a specific timeframe to secure their prize money. They must verify their ticket number with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Lottery winners have 30 days from the draw date to submit their claims. "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "kerala lottery results", "suvarna-keralam kerala lottery live result", "kerala lottery result SUVARNA-KERALAM", "Kerala Lottery Result Today SUVARNA-KERALAM 16/01/2026" and "SUVARNA-KERALAM SK-36 live today" are some of the trending keywords used to check today's lottery results.

