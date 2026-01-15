Thiruvananthapuram, January 15: The Kerala State Lottery Department will officially release the results for the Karunya Plus KN-606 weekly lottery of today, January 15, shortly. The live draw, conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, will be declared using a manual transparent machine. As one of the state's most popular weekly games, the Karunya Plus KN-606 weekly lottery will witness high participation from all fourteen districts, with thousands of lower-tier prizes also distributed. Lottery players taking part in today's Kerala lottery can watch the live streaming of the Karunya Plus KN-606 weekly lottery below.

Kerala lottery participants can visit statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the Karunya Plus KN-606 weekly lottery's results and winning numbers. It must be noted that the Kerala lottery results and winning numbers of Karunya Plus KN-606 weekly lottery will be declared once the draw is completed. Stay tuned for Kerala lottery results and their winning numbers. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 15, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-606 Weekly Lottery Live Telecast Here

Where and How To Check Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-606 Weekly Lottery Results

The Kerala lottery results will be announced from 3:00 PM onwards. To check the results and winning numbers of Karunya Plus KN-606 weekly lottery, lottery enthusiasts can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net. Lottery players can also watch the live telecast of Karunya Plus KN-606 weekly lottery below to know the winning ticket numbers of Thursday's lucky draw.

"kerala lottery result", "kerala lottery result live today", "karunya-plus kerala lottery live result", "kerala lottery result KARUNYA-PLUS", "Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA-PLUS", "KARUNYA-PLUS 15/01/2026 live today" and "KARUNYA-PLUS KN-606 kerala lottery result" are some of the trending keywords used by lottery players to check Karunya Plus KN-606 weekly lottery results. Winners of the Karunya Plus KN-606 weekly lottery have 30 days to claim prizes. Signed ticket, ID proofs, and photos are some of the required documents to claim the winning prize. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Verification and Claim Process

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The results are also made available on the official department website at keralalotteries.com shortly after the live draw. Established in 1967, the Kerala State Lottery Department was the first of its kind in India. At present, the department operates seven weekly lotteries and several "Bumper" lotteries throughout the year, thereby maintaining a strictly regulated environment to ensure transparency and public trust. Some notable Kerala lotteries include Dhanalekshmi, Sthree Sakthi, Bhagyathara and Samrudhi.

