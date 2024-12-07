Kolkata, December 7: Played only in Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery is a popular satta matka-style game that sees daily participation from lottery enthusiasts in the capital of West Bengal. The Kolkata Fatafat Result for December 7, 2024, will be announced throughout the day, and players can check the winning numbers and the full Kolkata Fatafat result chart on official websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This unique game, managed by local authorities in West Bengal, is conducted for participants physically present in Kolkata.

The Kolkata FF lottery features eight rounds, or "Bazi," throughout the day. The first round of the Kolkata FF lottery begins at 10 AM, with Kolkata FF results announced every 90 minutes, culminating in the final bazi at 8:30 PM. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata Fatafat requires skill and strategy as players calculate passing record numbers to place their bets. Scroll down to know how to play and check today’s Kolkata Fatafat Result. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 6, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 7

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat is legal in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. In India, lotteries are regulated at the state level and legal only in specific states. Apart from West Bengal, other states where lotteries are allowed include Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. Each of these states has its own set of regulations governing the operation of lotteries, such as state-run lottery schemes and private lottery games like Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY advises caution when participating in lottery games like Kolkata Fatafat. While these games are legal in specific states, they come with financial risks and the potential for legal and monetary consequences.

