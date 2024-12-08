Kolkata, December 8: As players get ready to place their bets, the Kolkata Fatafat results will be announced today, on December 8, 2024. This Satta Matka-type lottery game, which is immensely popular among locals, continues to engage participants throughout the day with eight rounds, or "Bazis," where the winning numbers are announced every 90 minutes. The Kolkata FF result for each round can be checked on official websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, providing an easy way for enthusiasts to track their wins.

Managed by local authorities in Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat game operates exclusively within the city, offering an exciting gambling experience. Unlike regular lotteries, players must calculate the passing record numbers to correctly guess the "Bazis" for a chance to win. With numerous rounds taking place daily, the game provides players with multiple opportunities to try their luck. Scroll down below to check today’s Kolkata Fatafat result chart and see if you have hit the jackpot in this fast-paced, high-stakes lottery game. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 7, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 8

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat is played throughout the week, from Monday to Sunday, with eight rounds or “Bazis” held daily at regular intervals. The first round begins at 10 AM, and the final round is announced at 8:30 PM, with results progressively revealed every 90 minutes. Kolkata FF is legally conducted in West Bengal, one of the 13 states in India where lotteries are permitted. While gambling and betting are banned across India, several states, such as Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, continue to operate legal lotteries, offering similar games like Shillong Teer and Nagaland State Lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night. LatestLY advises participants to exercise caution when engaging in Kolkata Fatafat and similar lottery games, as they carry financial risks and potential legal consequences.

