Haridwar, April 3: In the wake of the Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela 2021 in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, no trains will arrive at Haridwar railway station. According to a tweet by ANI, SP GRP Manjunath TC informed that trains will not arrive at Haridwar railway station from April 11-14 due to Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela from April 12-14. The famous Kumbh Mela in Haridwar commenced on Thursday, April 1. This year, Kumbh Mela will be held for only 30 days this year, from April 1 to 30, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official added saying that instead of Haridwar railway station, the trains will now stop at Jwalapur, Roorkee and Laksar stations. Devotees will deboard from the train and will then be ferried in shuttle buses from there. On Thursday, devotees were seen taking a holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to mark the beginning of Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021. Kumbh Mela 2021 Witnesses Low Footfall on First Day in Haridwar Amid COVID-19 Scare.

Here's the tweet by ANI:

Trains to not arrive at Haridwar (Uttarakhand) railway station from 11-14 April due to Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela from 12-14 April. Trains to stop at Jwalapur, Roorkee & Laksar stations where devotees will deboard, they'll be ferried in shuttle buses from there: SP GRP Manjunath TC — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

The four Shahi Snans in Kumbh Mela 2021 will be held on:

First Shahi Snan- March 11 (Shivratri)

Second Shahi Snan- April 12 (Somvati Amavasya)

Third Shahi Snan on April 14 (Makar Sankranti)

Fourth Shahi Snan on April 27 (Baisakh Purnima)

Keeping in mind the rising COVID-19 in the state, the authorities have issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of the virus. All devotees coming to Haridwar Kumbh 2021 have to strictly follow COVID-19 norms, including a negative RT-PCR test report. COVID-19 testing kiosks have been set up by the administration at the borders of the state to test people coming from outside.

