Mumbai, May 30: The Maharashtra government is set to recover INR 3.58 crore from 2,652 women government employees who fraudulently availed benefits under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, despite being explicitly ineligible.

Launched in 2024 by the Mahayuti government ahead of the state assembly elections, the scheme provides INR 1,500 in monthly aid to economically disadvantaged women. However, according to official guidelines, government employees are not permitted to claim this benefit. Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 11th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

Ladki Bahin Yojana Fraud Busted

A recent audit, conducted by the Information Technology Department using UID-based verification, flagged irregularities after cross-verifying the data of 1.6 lakh employees shared by the General Administration Department (GAD). The probe revealed that Class III and IV women employees withdrew INR 13,500 each between August 2024 and April 2025.

The department has already screened 1.2 lakh government employees as part of a broader verification drive, with nearly 6 lakh more yet to be vetted. The state has also suspended payments to 7.7 lakh women found to be receiving aid under both the Ladki Bahin and Namo Shetkari schemes, a violation of rules. Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Get Scrapped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Responds.

Administrative sources confirmed that departmental orders for recovery are imminent. The accused employees not only breached scheme norms but also violated service conduct regulations by applying for and receiving public funds under false pretences.

The Anti-Corruption and Vigilance departments are expected to assist in the probe and fund recovery. Officials emphasised the seriousness of the misconduct and urged other ineligible beneficiaries to voluntarily return the funds to avoid punitive action.

