Mumbai, July 6: Uncertainty prevails among beneficiaries of Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana as the INR 1,500 installment for June remains unpaid, even after the first week of July has almost passed. The scheme, aimed at providing monthly financial assistance to eligible women, had consistently disbursed 11 installments from July 2024 to May 2025.

This is not the first time there’s been a delay. In the initial phase, instalments for June, July, and August 2024 were credited together in August, following the scheme’s launch before state elections. Based on that precedent, many women believe the June and July payments might be released together next month. Amid this, Minister for Women and Child Development of Maharashtra, Aditi Tatkare, has given an update on Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 payment. Fraud in Ladki Bahin Yojana: 2,652 Maharashtra Government Employees ‘Misused’ Scheme, State To Recover INR 3.58 Crore.

Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Installment Date

In a X post, Minister Aditi Tatkare said the process of distributing the funds for the month of June 2025 has begun and the payment of the same will be credited into the bank accounts of beneficiary women from tomorrow. "The technical process of distributing the honor funds for the month of June to all eligible beneficiaries of the Chief Minister My Beloved Sister Scheme has started from today. The honor funds will be credited to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of all eligible beneficiaries starting from tomorrow," Tatkare wrote.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has identified 2,289 ineligible women government employees who were availing benefits under the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, according to a written response by State Development Minister Aditi Tatkare in the Assembly. Following the discovery, all such beneficiaries have been removed from the scheme. Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 12th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

Launched by the Women and Child Development Department, the scheme aims to empower women aged 21 to 65 by providing INR 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The financial assistance is intended to support women's health, nutrition, and their decision-making role within families.

