Mumbai, October 8: Almost half of the second week of October has passed, but the women in Maharashtra have yet to receive the September instalment or 15th kist of INR 1,500 under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Earlier, several local media outlets reported that the government would disburse the Ladki Bahin Yojana September instalment in the first week of October. Now, it seems the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries have to wait a little longer.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Ladki Bahin Yojana has faced delays. Initially, the payments for June, July, and August 2024 were bundled and disbursed together in August 2024, when the scheme was launched ahead of the state elections. The beneficiaries had hoped to receive the August 2025 instalment much earlier, but it was only credited after the second week of September. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Issues Clarification Over Claims of Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme Being Scrapped.

Aditi Tatkare Acknowledges OTP Issues in E-KYC

मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेचे E-KYC करताना OTP बाबत काही तांत्रिक अडचणी येत असल्याची बाब निदर्शनास आली आहे. महिला व बालविकास विभागाच्या वतीने याची गांभीर्याने दखल घेण्यात आली असून, तज्ञांच्या माध्यमातून याबाबत उपायोजना करण्याचे काम प्रगतीपथावर आहे. लवकरच ही तांत्रिक अडचण… — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) October 3, 2025

When Will Beneficiaries Receive the September Instalment of Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

If media reports are to be believed, the instalments for September may be deposited into the beneficiaries' accounts before Diwali 2025. However, there has been no official confirmation yet on whether the payments will be made simultaneously or on separate dates.

About Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana...

Launched by the Women and Child Development Department, the scheme aims to empower women aged 21 to 65 by providing INR 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The financial assistance is intended to support women's health, nutrition, and their decision-making role within families. Ladki Bahin Yojana Fraud: Maharashtra Government Orders Action Against 1,183 Officials and Employees for Availing Benefits of Cash Scheme With Fake Documents.

More than one crore women in Maharashtra completed the E-KYC verification process under the state government’s flagship Ladki Bahin Scheme, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced on Tuesday, October 7. Earlier, Tatkare acknowledged the technical issues faced by users regarding OTP. She said that the department took cognisance of the matter and efforts were underway to resolve the issue.

