The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has ordered action against 1,183 government officials and employees after a fraud was discovered in the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. It is learnt that officials and employees allegedly availed the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana benefits through fraud. The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department said that disciplinary proceedings under the Maharashtra Civil Service Rules will be taken against government employees and officials who availed the benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. The Information Technology Department, during scrutiny, found that several ineligible individuals, including government employees and officials, had submitted fake documents to claim benefits of the cash scheme for women. An internal probe revealed that 1,183 officials and staff members of Zilla Parishads across Maharashtra had illegally obtained benefits under the scheme. After the fraud came to light, the WCD Department handed over the list of the employees to the Rural Development Department and demanded disciplinary action against them. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Nearly 26.34 Lakh Beneficiaries Declared Ineligible Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme; Maharashtra Govt Suspends Benefit Till Further Scrutiny.

Maharashtra Govt Orders Actions Against Officials, Employees for Availing Benefits of Ladki Bahin Scheme

