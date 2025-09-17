Mumbai, September 17: Will the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme continue in Maharashtra? The question comes as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a clarification over rumours claiming that the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme will be discontinued. Speaking at an event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Fadnavis said that the state government won't stop the popular Ladki Bahin programme.

The Chief Minister also said that his governmemt is committed to creating one crore "Lakhpati Didis", who will earn INR 1 lakh every year. During his visit, Devendra Fadnavis launched the statewide "Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan" at Kingaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Phulambri taluka. Ladki Bahin Yojana August 2025 Instalment Date: Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get 14th and 15th Kist of INR 3,000 Together?

Ladki Bahin Yojana Won't Be Discontinued, Says Devendra Fadnavis

While speaking at the event, the Chief Minister clarified that the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme won't be discontinued. Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, eligible women beneficiaries in the state receive monthly assistance of INR 1,500. Addressing the peple gathered at the event, Devendra Fadnavis said that a few people claimed that the Ladki Bahin scheme will be scrapped.

"Our sisters should not believe them. We won't just stop at providing INR 1,500. We are starting women-led credit societies in villages, which will provide employment opportunities to women," he added. The Chief Minister further said that the state government is aiming to create one crore "Lakhpati Didis" who will earn INR 1 lakh or more in a year. Ladki Bahin Yojana Fraud: Maharashtra Government Orders Action Against 1,183 Officials and Employees for Availing Benefits of Cash Scheme With Fake Documents.

Fadnavis also said that women in Maharashtra are being provided with an interest-free loan of INR 1 lakh. "Our sisters won't subsist on only INR 1,500 but will be self-employed and give jobs to others," the Chief Minister said. Devendra Fadnavis, who leads the Mahayuti government, added that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will become the country's Electric Vehicle (EV) capital, as it is a favourite destination for investment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).