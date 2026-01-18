Hyderabad, January 18: The Telangana Government State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a new initiative to home-deliver the "Bangaram" (jaggery) prasadam from the biennial Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara. This service is designed to accommodate devotees who are unable to travel to the Medaram village in Mulugu district for the massive tribal festival, which is often referred to as the "Kumbh Mela of the South."

The Medaram Jatara is a significant cultural event where devotees offer jaggery, equal to their body weight, to the presiding deities. In recent years, the sheer scale of the congregation, often exceeding one crore people, has made physical attendance a logistical challenge for many. To address this, the TGSRTC is leveraging its logistics wing to ensure the spiritual experience remains accessible. Makar Sankranti 2026: Man Wins Record INR 1.53 Crore in Cockfight in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari.

Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara 2026: How to Book the Prasadam

To avail of this service, devotees can book the prasadam through several convenient channels. Bookings can be made online via the official TGSRTC website or at any TGSRTC cargo and parcel counters across the state. The process requires providing a delivery address and paying a prescribed fee, which covers the cost of 200 grams of jaggery prasadam and the delivery charges.

Once the booking is confirmed, the corporation collects the prasadam from the temple authorities following the formal rituals and ensures it is dispatched directly to the devotee's doorstep within a specified timeframe. Weather Forecast Today, January 18: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The demand for jaggery during the Jatara has created a significant economic surge for traders in the region. As the festival approaches, the price of jaggery, locally called "Bangaram" because it is offered as "gold" to the goddesses, has seen a sharp increase. Thousands of quintals of jaggery are being transported to Medaram to meet the needs of both physical attendees and the new home-delivery service.

The Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara commemorates the struggle of a mother and daughter duo against an unjust law imposed by the reigning Kakatiya rulers centuries ago. Unlike many Hindu festivals that center on idols, this tribal festival honors the goddesses through symbols like vermillion and turmeric-adorned wooden poles.

The offering of jaggery is the central ritual, symbolizing the sweetness of life and the value of sacrifice. With the 2026 edition of the Jatara expected to see record participation, the TGSRTC’s home-delivery initiative represents a modernization of tradition, ensuring that the spiritual essence of the "Bangaram" reaches every household, regardless of physical proximity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

