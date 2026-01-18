On Saturday, January 17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold wave conditions are not likely over northwest India during the next one week. It further said that the current Western disturbance (WD) will continue to affect Western Himalayan region till January 18. "Thereafter, two WDs in quick succession are likely to affect Northwest India from 19th & 21st January, 2026 respectively," it added. The weather agency also said that dense fog conditions are very likely to continue over northwest India and Bihar during the next four to five days. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai for today, January 18. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

