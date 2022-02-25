Mumbai, February 25: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is inviting online applications from candidates for Food Analyst posts on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the FSSAI at fssai.gov.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment is being held for 2 Food Analyst posts on a contractual basis in the organization. Read the latest FSSAI notification here. The last date to apply is March 10. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: BOB Invites Applications for 42 Managerial Posts, Apply at bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For FSSAI Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of the FSSAI at fssai.gov.in

Once on Homepage, click on the 'Careers' section

Click on the 'apply online' tab, candidates can find the direct link here

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria For FSSAI Recruitment 2022:

Applicant must have a master's degree in chemistry, biochemistry, microbiology, dairy chemistry, food technology, food, and nutrition, or a bachelor's degree in dairy or oil technology, or a bachelor's degree in veterinary sciences from a university, as well as pass the Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering or the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research or the Indian Council of Agricultural Research National Eligibility Test.

Applicant must be declared qualified for appointment as a Food Analyst by a Board appointed and notified by the Food Authority.

Age Limit For FSSAI Recruitment 2022:

Applicants must note that the age limit for the post is 50 years.

Selection Process For FSSAI Recruitment 2022:

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and written examination.

Application Fee For FSSAI Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that there will be no application fees.

Applicants must note that the period of contract is 6 months from the date of

joining. The tenure may be extended further up to 1 year depending upon the performance and requirement. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of FSSAI for more information and updates.

