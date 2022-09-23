Mumbai, September 23: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is inviting online applications for Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at E1 level vacancies through GATE 2022. As per the job notification, a total of 871 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is October 12, 2022. SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 1673 Post of Probationary Officer, Apply Online on sbi.co.in.

How To Apply for ONGC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com

Once on homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the “Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep, 2022” link

Register and fill out the application

Pay the application fee

Submit

Take printout for future reference.

Application Fee for ONGC Recruitment 2022:

General/ EWS/OBC category: Rs 300

ST/SC and PwBD candidates are exempted.

Candidates must note that to apply for the post, they need to have qualified in the respective engineering disciplines with a minimum of 60 percent marks. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the notification before applying. Visit the official website of ONGC for more details and updates.

