Mumbai, September 22: Good news for job seekers who want to make a career in banking as the State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the post of probationary officer. As per the job notification, a total of 1673 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can apply for the SBI PO vacancies by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is October 12, 2022. Coal India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 108 Medical Executive Posts at coalindia.in; Here’s How to Apply.

How to apply for SBI PO 2022:

Visit the official website at sbi.com.in.

Click on "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS" link.

SBI 2022 registration window will appear on the screen.

Register and login

Fill in the application form

Submit the documents.

Pay the SBI PO application fee

Submit the form.

Selection Process for SBI PO 2022:

Candidates will be selected through 3 stages. Online preliminary exams, online main exams, and psychometric tests will be conducted for recruitment. KSP Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For Over 3400 Armed Police Constable Posts At ksp-recruitment.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Age Limit for SBI PO 2022:

Candidates should be in the age group of 21 to 30 years of age.

Application Fee for SBI PO 2022:

General/ EWS/ OBC candidates - Rs.750

SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates are exempted.

Candidates must note that the online preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 17 to 20, 2022, while the online main exam is scheduled to be conducted in the months of January and February 2023. For more details and updates, please visit the official website of the State Bank of India.

