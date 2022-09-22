Mumbai, September 22: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications from candidates for various positions of Junior Lab Assistant. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website OSSC at ossc.gov.in. The Odisha Staff Selection Commission will open the application window for the same on Monday, September 26.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the OSSC Recruitment 2022 vacancies is October 25. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must be in the age group of 21 to 38 as on January 1, 2021. Candidates will be shortlisted based on two stages which include the Main written exam and verification of documents. SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 1673 Post of Probationary Officer, Apply Online on sbi.co.in.

Steps To Apply for OSSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "OSSC Recruitment 2022" link

Log in to the portal

Fill out the application form

Upload documents and click on submit

Take a printout of your Jr. lab assistant post application

As per reports, the main written exam will be held in the month of December. The OSSC Recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 64 vacancies for the post of Junior Laboratory Assistant. Candidates who will get selected for the same will be appointed under the Directorate of Technical Education and Training, Government of Odisha.

