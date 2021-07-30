Mumbai, July 30: Are you planning to travel abroad from India? If yes, then you must have a passport. Indian citizens require to have a passport to visit foreign countries except for few where this documents is not mandatory. The procedure to apply for a new passport has now become easy and smooth. There is an application that can help you apply for a passport. In addition, you can also submit online application through an official website. Scroll down to know how to apply for passport in India. How to Apply for Passport Online via Passport Seva Mobile App: Schedule Appointment to Track Status & More.

To apply for a passport, you can use two methods - download an e-form and submit it or fill an application online. To apply online, one needs to visit the official website of Passport Seva - passportindia.gov.in. If you have internet connectivity issue, you can download an e-form from the portal and upload it after filing required details.

How to Apply for Passport Offline:

Visit Passport Seva portal - passportindia.gov.in.

Go to "Download e-Form" section.

Download the e-form for required service.

After downloading the e-form to apply for a passport, fill it.

Upload the filled e-form.

How to Apply for Passport Online:

Visit Passport Seva portal - passportindia.gov.in.

Click on "New User Registration".

Enter the required details to login.

Once you are logged in, you will find "Apply for Passport" option under "Services".

Click on "Apply for Passport" and you will see the application form to be filled online.

Fill the application form online and submit.

After submitting the form online, you must click on "Pay and Book Appointment" to schedule an appointment for visiting PSK or Passport Seva Kendra. Choose the mode of payment and select the nearest PSK. Choose a date and click on "Pay and Book Appointment". Pay the indicated application fee and your appointment will be confirmed. Carry a printout of the application form and all required documents based on the list given on the PSP. You can also use Passport Seva App for applying a passport.

