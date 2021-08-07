Patrick Tucker is the founder of True Measure Wealth Management, an independent RIA based in Omaha, Nebraska, that guides and assists its clients. Patrick Tucker believes financial education should be taught to both inexperienced and seasoned entrepreneurs. He advises individuals on how to be smarter and wiser with money, as well as how to channel their financial standings into fruitful ventures. His business and financial management experience, which began with his gleaming career at UPS, illuminated Patrick's journey. At UPS, he started as an intern after acquiring a degree in accounting and finance from the University of Saint Thomas and rose to finance and accounting management.

Before founding True Measure Wealth Management

Partick Tucker graduated from the University of Saint Thomas in 1987 and joined UPS as an intern. He worked at UPS for 11 years and gained invaluable experience in the Finance Management group. Being an overachiever, he outperformed and delivered optimum results on all responsibilities, ranging from corporate accounting to auditing and managing inventory to 401K Administration.

True to the belief that change was the only constant, Tucker resigned from UPS and joined American Express in an executive position. His career took off from there, as his job description included training new advisors at the firm. The irony is that Patrick has never been an advisor; it was purely his talents and a strong desire for the opportunity that landed him this career change. The strong, invaluable network of friends and acquaintances he made while working at various companies who recognized him for his humble personality and professional mastery.

Just like Brene Young once said, "Courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen" Tucker always shows up as an honest, upstanding, ambitious professional. Soon Patrick Tucker got a call from the First National Bank of Omaha, where he worked as a financial advisor. The combined experience from working at the bank, America express, and UPS contributed to his diverse knowledge in the field and led him to start his own advisory and management services firm called True Measure Wealth Management. Patrick Tucker, through his company, educated people who value personal growth as much as financial growth.

Patrick Tucker has been in the finance industry for over 25 years. Teaching and guiding couples, business owners, wealthy individuals from various walks of life with their finances. Tucker is interested in helping both the old and young find balance in a life where life and finance overlaps. In business, Tucker has experienced life's difficulties and is a firm believer in rolling with the punches and never giving up. So he has grown to become such an excellent business person who delivers value to his clients.

He was acutely aware of the American educational system's shortcomings in financial management knowledge. As a financial advisor and wealth manager working with families and training specialists, instead of complaining, he decided to fill the gap by providing the much-needed education in handling personal finance. Patrick questioned the financial framework after attending a local high school and teaching entrepreneurs for a long time. He often wonders, "For what reason isn't our educational system offering more individual finance programs?" Tucker's life ambition is to educate people about personal finance, a component of everyday reality that is intricately woven into every aspect of our lives. Patrick had always known that he wanted to give back to society. With his improved Financial Management skills, he became more interested in pursuing it as a career and, later, in helping people become more financially aware. Along these lines, he formed a team of like-minded people and began financial training. Patrick has created courses for people of all ages; regardless of age, you can find help in his courses. "There is more than one way to serve people, and there are many ways to serve people in financial services. I'm a money person, a money guy. "I got into this side of financial services early on to help people make better decisions, choices, and things with their money," Patrick explained.

What sets Patrick Tucker apart from the rest?

There are so many wealth management coaches, but there is something that sets Patrick Tucker apart, and that's his genuine love for educating others. He believes clients need genuine advice and guidance throughout their financial lives and not just when they are struggling.

Patrick Tucker has grown to become a renowned American entrepreneur and financial coach who has helped many business owners expand their businesses. T ucker is a husband, father of six sons, entrepreneur, avid learner, writer, coach, and asset manager, who has helped over 10,000 people find their way around money, and financial security.

He delivered online classes and a lot of free information for his audience to learn from him during the pandemic. His customized courses educated people from all walks of life and for a variety of goals. It has encouraged many other consultants to become more sympathetic because of Patrick's efforts to give back to society. Patrick is well-known for helping individuals in desperate need without making a profit, which is why he is so well-liked across the country. His goals are apparent, and his aim is to make society more self-sufficient, alert, and knowledgeable about money management.

Tucker is a visionary who is undoubtedly a source of inspiration, motivation, and hope for the financial education system. If you follow Patrick Tucker or learn more about his life's journey, principles or work, then you can follow him on Facebook and his YouTube channel, where he is always impacting the lives of Americans with regular tips, articles, and other content in managing finance. You can also check out his personal website or his company's website to learn more about the services he provides. If you also want to learn how to be financially stable, you can sign-up for his courses to learn from the master himself. Patrick has an exclusive membership platform for those who want to learn and not live from paycheck to paycheck!