Pittsburgh, PA / AUGUST 2021—Credit is one of the most important things that people need to comprehend as they enter adulthood. However, many people only discover this when they need to make an important purchase. Due to the lack of financial education, experts like Saloam Knox have taken it upon themselves to shed light on the importance of credit. Through her own company, Credit Power LLC has played an instrumental role in repairing their credit.

When the global pandemic reached American shores, hundreds of thousands of people were afflicted, with the economy on the verge of a collapse. Credit Power was among the most influential companies in the crisis, assisting 313 people to become first-time homeowners and assisting 1,069 reach credit scores over 700, helping them stay afloat in one of the most challenging events in modern history.

Saloam Knox is a credit education expert who holds more than 20 years of financial education experience. She is also a 911 military veteran with eight years of government service experience. Since shifting her career, Saloam has become a champion of economic community development with a profound understanding of how personal financial health is a fundamental building block of positioning families for sustainable generational wealth.

A financial literacy advocate with more than two decades in collections, credit analyst, banking, and consumer industry, Saloam would first step into her entrepreneurial ventures in the credit industry in 2014. Experiencing identity theft & fraud by all family members, she would undergo two years of hardship, restoring her credit score from 488 to 837 after discovering her initial score was less than stellar. Since then, she has set out to put her newfound knowledge to proper use.

In December 2015, Saloam opened Credit Power LLC, a goal-oriented, result-driven, veteran-owned credit restoration company driven to improve the communities' financial lives through credit repair, credit education, and focused financial management. The company strives to help people with bad credit who cannot fulfill their goals like purchasing an apartment, owning a home, getting the car they want at the interest rate they want, acquiring a high-limit credit card, or even government employment.

Credit Power assists its clients with understanding how to read credit reports and analyzing the components for the credit score, including credit or payment history, credit utilization, length of credit history, new credit, and credit mixture, something Saloam considers the foundation. Additionally, the company directly interacts with the creditors, lenders, 3rd party collection agencies, Equifax, Experian, TransUnion & government agencies to have inaccurate outdated, erroneous items deleted from their clients credit reports. Credit Power provides its services to clients as young as 18 and as old as 90, extending their help to every ethnicity. The process can range depending on what their client goals and the content of their credit repair. It can go from 30 days up to 12 to 24 months.

Credit Power LLC creates strategic game plans to fit their clients' situations, empowering and grooming them to look attractive and credit worthy to lenders. Credit Power prides itself on credit education, helping 93% of its clients see progress within the first 30 days.

Saloam is excited to continue helping people thrive and gain the Credit Power needed to be successful.