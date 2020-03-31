PF Money Required Urgently? Here Are Steps to Withdraw Provident Fund Amount Online Citing COVID-19 Outbreak

EPF | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 31: As the entire country has come to standstill due to 21-day national Coronavirus lockdown, the economy has taken a hard-hit and some people are dealing with cash crisis at the moment. The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recently announced that the employees will be allowed to withdraw 75 percent of their savings or three months salary (whichever is lower). PF Withdrawal Rules Changed to Provide Relief to People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Govt to Pay Provident Fund Contributions On Behalf of Both Employer & Employee in Some Cases; Check Details.

EPFO has an active subscriber base of over 55 million and manages corpus of over 10.5 trillion. Before COVID-19 Pandemic, the advance withdrawal of Provident Fund was allowed in emergency cases like repayment of a loan, purchase/construction of the house, non-receipt of the wage for two months, for medical treatment of family members, the marriage of self/daughter/son/brother among others. Coronavirus Economic Package: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Free Food, Cash Under Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore PM Garib Kalyan Yojana For Poor, Insurance Cover For Doctors And Other Frontline Workers.

To Withdraw PF Money Online, Here Are Steps You Must Follow:

Login to the EPFO portal - unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in using Universal Account Number (UAN) and password

Go to 'online services' and click on claim the form

You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to verify the bank account number

Upload a scanned copy of the passbook or cheque

You will be asked reason for submitting the advance.

Select "outbreak of pandemic" as the reason

Generate an Aadhaar-based OTP

Once the claim is processed, it will be forwarded to the employer for approval.

Last week, the government has decided to pay EPFO contribution for both employer and employee for the next three months. This benefits will only be passed to organisations with up to 100 employees and 90 percent of them earning less than Rs 15,000.